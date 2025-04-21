Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes in 2025 After Three-Year Hiatus

The revered Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to make a comeback on June 30, 2025, after a three-year suspension owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The traditional route via Lipulekh Pass will witness the pilgrimage, jointly orchestrated by the Uttarakhand Government and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's initiatives have paved the way for this year's Yatra commencement. The dormant Yatra has not been held since 2020 due to pandemic concerns, but the combined efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Dhami have revived the event for 2025.

According to officials, the 2025 Yatra will see operational support from the Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam, initiating from Delhi with checkpoints crafted for a secure pilgrimage. The first team will cross into China on July 10, continuing a structured journey with comprehensive health evaluations throughout.

