Mahindra Finance Faces Profit Dip Despite Loan Growth

Non-bank lender Mahindra Finance announced a 9% decline in standalone profit to Rs 563 crore for the last quarter as a rise in provisions weighed on its financial results.

Despite a 17% growth in loan book, core net interest income only saw a 9% rise due to narrowing interest margins.

The company faced a surge in credit costs by 34% to Rs 457 crore, impacting its bottom line. Nevertheless, Mahindra Finance maintained a solid capital adequacy ratio of 18.3% and holds a liquidity buffer of Rs 10,400 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)