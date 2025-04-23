Chhattisgarh CM Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed a state businessman. Prime Minister Modi, cutting short his Saudi visit, held an emergency meeting. Both leaders pledged strong responses and support for victims, insisting on justice for this heinous act targeting tourists.
- Country:
- India
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned Wednesday's terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during which a businessman from his state was killed. Sai expressed empathy for the victims and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swift return from Saudi Arabia to address the situation.
Speaking in Raipur, CM Sai emphasized the necessity of a robust response to such incidents and praised Modi's proactive measures. Modi held a meeting soon after landing in India to discuss the terrorist strike with top officials, demonstrating its seriousness.
Modi, originally on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia upon Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's invitation, returned promptly due to the attack. He publicly denounced the attack, promised justice, and assured assistance to those affected, reinforcing India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu And Kashmir Village Honors Police Hero in Candlelit Tribute
Political Turmoil: Chaos Erupts in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act
Jammu and Kashmir Parties Break Away from Separatists
Political Turmoil: Calls for Change in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Leadership
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security