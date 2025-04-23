Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the Pahalgam terror attack that killed a state businessman. Prime Minister Modi, cutting short his Saudi visit, held an emergency meeting. Both leaders pledged strong responses and support for victims, insisting on justice for this heinous act targeting tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 10:33 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned Wednesday's terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during which a businessman from his state was killed. Sai expressed empathy for the victims and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swift return from Saudi Arabia to address the situation.

Speaking in Raipur, CM Sai emphasized the necessity of a robust response to such incidents and praised Modi's proactive measures. Modi held a meeting soon after landing in India to discuss the terrorist strike with top officials, demonstrating its seriousness.

Modi, originally on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia upon Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's invitation, returned promptly due to the attack. He publicly denounced the attack, promised justice, and assured assistance to those affected, reinforcing India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

