Chhattisgarh CM Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Visit

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned Wednesday's terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during which a businessman from his state was killed. Sai expressed empathy for the victims and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swift return from Saudi Arabia to address the situation.

Speaking in Raipur, CM Sai emphasized the necessity of a robust response to such incidents and praised Modi's proactive measures. Modi held a meeting soon after landing in India to discuss the terrorist strike with top officials, demonstrating its seriousness.

Modi, originally on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia upon Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's invitation, returned promptly due to the attack. He publicly denounced the attack, promised justice, and assured assistance to those affected, reinforcing India's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism.

