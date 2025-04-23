Left Menu

Kashmir's Allure Fades Amidst New Turmoil

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, tourists urgently depart due to heightened fear, while political entities and local businesses unite in protest. The tragic event reshapes the once-peaceful region, prompting a reassessment of its reputation and impact on tourism. Politicians meet affected families.

One of the tourists from Jahrkhand, hoping for a speedy return (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the allure of the scenic region has been replaced by fear, as tourists rush to return home. A tourist from Jharkhand, traveling with his family, expressed his anxiety, saying they moved their departure forward in light of the recent violence.

The incident has cast a shadow on tourism, which remains a vital part of Kashmir's economy. Sameer Bhardwaj, a tourist from Delhi, canceled his planned visit to Pahalgam, choosing to return home instead, reflecting the uneasy sentiment among visitors.

Witnesses, including a couple from Nagpur, recounted the trauma of hearing gunfire as they attempted to escape the area swiftly. Meanwhile, Abhijit Patil of Raja Rani Travels noted the collective support from local businesses, emphasizing the unity shown towards stranded tourists.

In a show of solidarity, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with families grieving the senseless loss, and political parties, alongside traders' unions, called for a complete shutdown to mourn and protest against the attack.

The events mark a significant upheaval in the region, previously known for its peace, drawing national attention to Kashmir's changed landscape following the rescindment of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

