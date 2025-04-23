Left Menu

India Pledges Strong Response After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed determination to punish the perpetrators as search operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:35 IST
PM chaired Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned early from Saudi Arabia to preside over an urgent Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in response to the chilling terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation.

The high-level meeting saw the attendance of key figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, Singh emphasized the government's unwavering stance against terrorism and promised relentless pursuit of those responsible.

Singh reiterated India's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, assuring the public of a decisive response. Concurrently, Shah was in Srinagar, overseeing a security review and visiting the attack site in Baisaran meadow, while security forces initiated intensified search operations to track down the assailants involved in the heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

