India Pledges Strong Response After Pahalgam Terror Attack
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed determination to punish the perpetrators as search operations continue.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned early from Saudi Arabia to preside over an urgent Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in response to the chilling terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation.
The high-level meeting saw the attendance of key figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Expressing profound sorrow over the loss of innocent lives, Singh emphasized the government's unwavering stance against terrorism and promised relentless pursuit of those responsible.
Singh reiterated India's commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, assuring the public of a decisive response. Concurrently, Shah was in Srinagar, overseeing a security review and visiting the attack site in Baisaran meadow, while security forces initiated intensified search operations to track down the assailants involved in the heinous act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's vision for a united, powerful Bharat stands more bolstered as so far 11 J-K groups shunned separatism: Amit Shah.
"PM Modi's vision for united Bharat bolstered," says Amit Shah as three groups disassociate from Hurriyat
Amit Shah's Crucial Review of Jammu and Kashmir Development and Security
Disassociation of J-K-based groups from Hurriyat is demonstration of people's trust in Constitution within the valley: Amit Shah.
J-K Islamic Political Party, J-K Muslim Democratic League and Kashmir Freedom Front disassociate themselves from Hurriyat: Amit Shah.