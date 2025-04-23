Left Menu

Pahalgam terror attack: PM chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, hours after he returned to the national capital after cutting short his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:35 IST
PM chaired Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CCS meeting was held a day after the dastardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and vowed the government's determination to punish the perpetrators of the terror attack.

He said those involved will soon see a loud and clear response.

"I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country," he said at an event here.

"We lost many innocent lives in the cowardly act in Pahalgam. We are deeply distressed. I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," Singh said.

Rajnath Singh also chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, and other officials to discuss the security situation in the region.

"The meeting discussed all issues related to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir," a source told ANI.

Earlier today, Amit Shah, who chaired a security review meeting in Srinagar, visited the site of the terror attack in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also visited the attack site to support the Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Police in probing the terror attack.

Security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has also been heightened. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

