Himachal's Solar Fencing Project: A Push for Timely Completion

Himachal Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has urged penalties for delays in the solar fencing work under the HP Shiva Project. Targeted at enhancing fruit production, the project covers seven districts with 4,000 hectares, but only 828 hectares have been completed. High-quality plum and persimmon plants are to be provided to farmers.

Shimla | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has announced the enforcement of penalties on companies failing to meet deadlines for solar fencing under the HP Shiva Project.

In a governing body meeting, it was revealed that only 828 hectares of the proposed 4,000 hectares have been completed, with Rs 193 crore already spent. The project, aimed at enhancing fruit production, particularly in seven out of the twelve districts, is targeted for completion by June 2025.

Negi also called on agricultural scientists to supply high-quality plum and Japanese fruit plants to farmers. Additionally, an integrated digital platform with 75 AI-based services is being developed to support various facets of agriculture under this initiative.

