Limited Resumption of Dhruv Helicopters Post Pahalgam Attack

The Army has recently allowed the Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv to resume limited flights, primarily to assist in counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir. This decision follows the Pahalgam terror attack, as stated by sources familiar with the situation.

The fleet of over 330 Dhruv helicopters, managed by various branches of the Indian Armed Forces, had been grounded since January. The halt followed a crash incident involving a Dhruv helicopter, leading to heightened safety concerns. The crash occurred at Porbandar airport in Gujarat, resulting in the tragic loss of two pilots and an aircrew diver.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has produced more than 340 of these multi-role helicopters. The Dhruv is uniquely developed in India, serving various operational purposes across military and rescue missions, boasting its 5.5-tonne weight classification.

