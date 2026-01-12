Left Menu

Indonesia Eyes Fighter Jets and Drones from Pakistan to Boost Air Force

Indonesia's defence minister met with Pakistan's air force chief in Islamabad to discuss a potential deal for the sale of JF-17 jets and Shahpar drones. The meeting is part of Indonesia's plan to replace its ageing air force fleet. Talks are in advanced stages but no concrete decision has been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's defence minister engaged in significant discussions with Pakistan's air force chief in Islamabad concerning a potential purchase of combat jets and drones. These talks, confirmed by security officials, are part of Indonesia's strategy to modernize its air force capabilities.

The negotiations, which revolve around the JF-17 jets and Shahpar drones, are already in advanced stages. Over 40 jets are under consideration, indicating the scale of Indonesia's commitment to strengthening its defence infrastructure. However, details regarding delivery timelines remain undisclosed.

Pakistan's defence industry is actively expanding its regional influence, with ongoing procurement talks, including deals with other nations. The recent meeting underscores efforts to enhance strategic dialogue and defence cooperation between Indonesia and Pakistan, though concrete agreements have yet to be reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

