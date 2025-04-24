Left Menu

Stock Markets Stumble After Seven-Day Surge

The Sensex and Nifty indices fell on Thursday due to profit-taking after a seven-day rally and sluggish trends in Asian markets. Key firms like ICICI Bank and HCL Technologies experienced declines, while others such as IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra rose. Global and U.S. markets show mixed trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:09 IST
Stock Markets Stumble After Seven-Day Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a decline in the early hours of Thursday trading. This dip was attributed to profit-taking activities following a robust seven-day rally, coupled with a muted trend observed in the Asian markets.

Specifically, the 30-share BSE Sensex decreased by 242.01 points, landing at 79,874.48, while the NSE Nifty dropped by 72.3 points to 24,256.65. Prior to this, the Sensex had climbed 6,269.34 points or 8.48 percent, with the Nifty rising 1,929.8 points or 8.61 percent.

Corporate giants such as Eternal, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank were among the underperformers, whereas IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra registered gains. Meanwhile, U.S. indices closed on a high note, further adding complexity to global market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025