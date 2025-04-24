Stock Markets Stumble After Seven-Day Surge

The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty, experienced a decline in the early hours of Thursday trading. This dip was attributed to profit-taking activities following a robust seven-day rally, coupled with a muted trend observed in the Asian markets.

Specifically, the 30-share BSE Sensex decreased by 242.01 points, landing at 79,874.48, while the NSE Nifty dropped by 72.3 points to 24,256.65. Prior to this, the Sensex had climbed 6,269.34 points or 8.48 percent, with the Nifty rising 1,929.8 points or 8.61 percent.

Corporate giants such as Eternal, Bharti Airtel, and ICICI Bank were among the underperformers, whereas IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra registered gains. Meanwhile, U.S. indices closed on a high note, further adding complexity to global market dynamics.

