Wall Street Indices Drop Amid Earnings Reports and Economic Data
14-01-2026
Wall Street's main indexes dropped upon opening on Wednesday as investors analyzed the earnings reports from major financial institutions, Bank of America and Citigroup.
The economic data on retail sales and producer prices did not significantly influence market expectations for interest-rate cuts anticipated for later this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 103.7 points, or 0.21%, at the open, reaching 49088.25. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a decline of 26.3 points, or 0.38%, to 6937.41, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 146.0 points, or 0.62%, to 23563.916.