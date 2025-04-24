Rajesh Power Services Secures Whopping ₹1,116 Crore Orders Boosting Market Standing
Rajesh Power Services Limited has secured new orders worth ₹1,116 crores from government and institutional clients, reaffirming its prowess in the power transmission and distribution sector. Specializing in turnkey contracts, the company showcases strong revenue potential and consistent performance, comparable to mainboard-listed companies, despite its SME classification.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Rajesh Power Services Limited, a renowned EPC contractor in the power transmission and distribution domain, clinched fresh contracts worth ₹1,116 crores. These include turnkey projects encompassing high-tension underground and overhead networks and substations in Gujarat.
Despite being classified as an SME, the company's exceptional performance mirrors that of mainboard-listed entities. The newly acquired orders highlight Rajesh Power Services' potent capabilities and potential for remarkable financial outcomes in the near future.
Notably, shares issued during the company's IPO in November 2024 at ₹335 have since soared, closing at ₹1,268.60, underscoring impressive market confidence and investor interest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RBI committed to maintaining sufficient liquidity to ensure speedy transmission of rate cut: Guv Malhotra.
Cyber Police Crackdown on Pirated 'Chhaava' Distribution
Brazil's Bold Power Sector Reform: Lifting the Energy Burden
Powering Progress: Transformative Reforms in Uttar Pradesh's Power Sector
Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution