Left Menu

Rajesh Power Services Secures Whopping ₹1,116 Crore Orders Boosting Market Standing

Rajesh Power Services Limited has secured new orders worth ₹1,116 crores from government and institutional clients, reaffirming its prowess in the power transmission and distribution sector. Specializing in turnkey contracts, the company showcases strong revenue potential and consistent performance, comparable to mainboard-listed companies, despite its SME classification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 10:24 IST
Rajesh Power Services Secures Whopping ₹1,116 Crore Orders Boosting Market Standing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Rajesh Power Services Limited, a renowned EPC contractor in the power transmission and distribution domain, clinched fresh contracts worth ₹1,116 crores. These include turnkey projects encompassing high-tension underground and overhead networks and substations in Gujarat.

Despite being classified as an SME, the company's exceptional performance mirrors that of mainboard-listed entities. The newly acquired orders highlight Rajesh Power Services' potent capabilities and potential for remarkable financial outcomes in the near future.

Notably, shares issued during the company's IPO in November 2024 at ₹335 have since soared, closing at ₹1,268.60, underscoring impressive market confidence and investor interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025