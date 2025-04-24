Rajesh Power Services Secures Whopping ₹1,116 Crore Orders Boosting Market Standing

In a significant development, Rajesh Power Services Limited, a renowned EPC contractor in the power transmission and distribution domain, clinched fresh contracts worth ₹1,116 crores. These include turnkey projects encompassing high-tension underground and overhead networks and substations in Gujarat.

Despite being classified as an SME, the company's exceptional performance mirrors that of mainboard-listed entities. The newly acquired orders highlight Rajesh Power Services' potent capabilities and potential for remarkable financial outcomes in the near future.

Notably, shares issued during the company's IPO in November 2024 at ₹335 have since soared, closing at ₹1,268.60, underscoring impressive market confidence and investor interest.

