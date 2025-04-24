India's Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack: Key Security Meetings Held

In a crucial development following the deadly terror attack near Pahalgam, a high-level meeting was convened at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday. Present at the meeting were Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and R&AW Chief Ravi Sinha. While the specific agenda was undisclosed, the lineup of officials indicated a focus on national security and internal affairs.

The attack stands as the most severe on civilians in the region over two decades, leading to significant diplomatic actions including India's suspension of the 1960 Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan and shutting down the Attari checkpost. This was in response to the coordinated attack suspected to be carried out by five terrorists, three of whom are identified as Pakistani nationals. Three sketches of these terrorists were released as the NIA prepares to assume the investigation.

In response to the tragedy that saw over 26 tourists killed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured harsh measures against the perpetrators. Security has been bolstered across Kashmir, with the NIA collaborating with Jammu and Kashmir Police to gather evidence. The Resistance Front, a proxy for Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, as the investigation unfolds further.

(With inputs from agencies.)