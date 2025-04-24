Unity Against Terror: PM Modi's Powerful Message
LJP-Ram Vilas MP Arun Bharti supports PM Modi's call for a firm response to Pakistan-backed terror, expressing national sentiment. Modi, addressing a crowd in Bihar, mourned the Pahalgam attack victims and vowed relentless pursuit of terrorists, urging global support for India's resolve against terrorism.
LJP-Ram Vilas Party MP Arun Bharti has publicly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertive stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Bharti articulated that Modi's recent statements echo the national sentiment for a strong retaliatory approach to safeguard India's unity and territorial integrity.
Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani earlier today, where he condemned the brutal killing of civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. Modi issued a stern warning, promising a relentless pursuit of the perpetrators 'to the end of the earth.'
The Prime Minister emphasized India's unwavering resolve to fight terrorism, highlighting the nation's collective grief and determination to bring justice to the victims. He acknowledged international solidarity and asserted that India's spirit and unity will not be fractured by terror, pledging efforts to punish all involved in the heinous acts.
