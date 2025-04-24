Left Menu

Unity Against Terror: PM Modi's Powerful Message

LJP-Ram Vilas MP Arun Bharti supports PM Modi's call for a firm response to Pakistan-backed terror, expressing national sentiment. Modi, addressing a crowd in Bihar, mourned the Pahalgam attack victims and vowed relentless pursuit of terrorists, urging global support for India's resolve against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 17:18 IST
Unity Against Terror: PM Modi's Powerful Message
LJP-Ram Vilas MP Arun Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

LJP-Ram Vilas Party MP Arun Bharti has publicly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertive stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Bharti articulated that Modi's recent statements echo the national sentiment for a strong retaliatory approach to safeguard India's unity and territorial integrity.

Prime Minister Modi addressed a gathering at National Panchayati Raj Day in Bihar's Madhubani earlier today, where he condemned the brutal killing of civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. Modi issued a stern warning, promising a relentless pursuit of the perpetrators 'to the end of the earth.'

The Prime Minister emphasized India's unwavering resolve to fight terrorism, highlighting the nation's collective grief and determination to bring justice to the victims. He acknowledged international solidarity and asserted that India's spirit and unity will not be fractured by terror, pledging efforts to punish all involved in the heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025