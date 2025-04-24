Volatility on Wall Street: The Tug-of-War Over U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street's major indexes experienced mixed outcomes on Thursday as investors navigated a turbulent market influenced by a series of fluctuating corporate earnings and ongoing developments in the U.S.-China trade war.

On Wednesday, the White House hinted at possible tariff reductions on China, momentarily boosting optimism among investors. However, optimism dissipated after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that any decrease in levies would not be unilateral, and China demanded full removal of U.S. tariffs for genuine progress.

The inconsistent headlines are creating a volatile environment for investors as they assess the impact of President Donald Trump's variable trade policy stance. Heavy hitters in the tech sector buoyed the Nasdaq, countering losses in the S&P 500 and Dow, while mixed economic indicators added to the complexity of market sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)