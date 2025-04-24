Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: Leading India's AI-Driven Governance Revolution

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu envisions a transformative digital governance landscape powered by AI. In a recent address, he emphasized rewriting archaic laws, fostering innovative solutions, and driving economic growth through technology. A two-day workshop in Amaravati will pave the way for AI-enabled governance innovations.

Updated: 24-04-2025 20:46 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a compelling vision for Andhra Pradesh's digital renaissance, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday, outlined an ambitious plan powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). His address highlighted a future of smart systems and human-focus in governance, claiming real-time service delivery would become the norm.

Recounting past challenges with mere 2 Mbps connections to achieving data-driven governance today, Naidu attributed this progress to telecom deregulation and early e-governance initiatives. He urged for an overhaul of outdated laws, advocating for smart systems that enable, not restrict, governance, pushing for a shift from hard to smart work.

The Chief Minister called on each department to establish an AI Champion to spearhead technological adoption, using drones and AI for tasks from combating illegal activities to disaster management. He announced plans for a state-run Data Lake to integrate massive datasets, thereby revolutionizing governance with predictive capabilities.

Naidu voiced ambitions for 15% economic growth, drawing examples from Telangana's transformation over decades. Acknowledging the role of human empathy alongside AI in governance, he emphasized digitizing land records and sustaining growth through Public-Private-People Partnerships.

Reflecting on broader national innovation, he noted Indian tech advancements and their global reception. He emphasized the critical nature of this transition, declaring the workshop as a pivotal movement in creating AI-led governance proof-of-concept models. The two-day workshop, a collaboration with the Wadhwani Centre, aims to build AI governance capacity within government ranks, marking the beginning of a transformative era in Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

