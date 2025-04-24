Delhi's Minister Pushes for Enhanced Elderly Care

In a significant move to improve living conditions for the elderly, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has rolled out a series of directives aimed at old age homes. The new measures, which include installing CCTV cameras, boosting cooling facilities, and conducting health check-ups, were discussed during a recent review meeting.

Singh outlined a comprehensive plan to ensure comfort and engagement for residents, emphasizing the need for upgraded air-conditioning in recreation halls and providing access to newspapers, magazines, and television. The mandates also cover swift installation of surveillance systems and timely maintenance work.

Focusing on the Dr BR Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home, Singh urged rapid progress on pending construction projects and called for regular feedback from residents to consistently elevate service quality and meet the needs of elderly citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)