Delhi's Minister Pushes for Enhanced Elderly Care

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, has mandated improvements in old age homes, emphasizing health, comfort, and entertainment facilities. Steps include installing CCTV cameras, upgrading cooling systems, and ensuring regular health check-ups. Singh stressed attentive care for elderly citizens and prioritized completion of pending projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:16 IST
In a significant move to improve living conditions for the elderly, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has rolled out a series of directives aimed at old age homes. The new measures, which include installing CCTV cameras, boosting cooling facilities, and conducting health check-ups, were discussed during a recent review meeting.

Singh outlined a comprehensive plan to ensure comfort and engagement for residents, emphasizing the need for upgraded air-conditioning in recreation halls and providing access to newspapers, magazines, and television. The mandates also cover swift installation of surveillance systems and timely maintenance work.

Focusing on the Dr BR Ambedkar Senior Citizen Home, Singh urged rapid progress on pending construction projects and called for regular feedback from residents to consistently elevate service quality and meet the needs of elderly citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

