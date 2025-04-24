Tragic Loss in Terror Attack: A Widow's Heart-Wrenching Account
Jennifer Nathaniel, whose husband was killed in a terror attack near Pahalgam, reveals their harrowing ordeal. The couple narrowly escaped, only to be caught by terrorists targeting victims based on religion. Sushil Nathaniel, a branch manager, was laid to rest in Indore following the appalling attack.
- Country:
- India
In a painful recounting of events, Jennifer Nathaniel, the widow of Sushil Nathaniel, spoke to the media in Indore about the moments leading to her husband's tragic death during a terror attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack reportedly targeted individuals based on their religion.
Jennifer described how her husband stepped out of a washroom moments before a loud noise erupted, triggering chaos. Believing it to be the ropeway breaking, they soon realized otherwise when they saw a man shot. Despite attempts to hide, the terrorists found them, and her husband was killed after failing to recite a religious text.
Sushil Nathaniel's body was returned to Indore, where his funeral was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and others. The somber procession included prayers and rituals at a church before his interment in a Christian cemetery. He had been on a trip with his family when the attack occurred.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead
Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Iconic Dominican Nightclub
Tragedy Strikes: Dominican Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims 79 Lives
Tragedy in Santo Domingo: Jet Set Nightclub Roof Collapse Claims Lives
Double Tragedy: Mysterious Murders in Agra