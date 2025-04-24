Tragic Loss in Terror Attack: A Widow's Heart-Wrenching Account

In a painful recounting of events, Jennifer Nathaniel, the widow of Sushil Nathaniel, spoke to the media in Indore about the moments leading to her husband's tragic death during a terror attack near Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack reportedly targeted individuals based on their religion.

Jennifer described how her husband stepped out of a washroom moments before a loud noise erupted, triggering chaos. Believing it to be the ropeway breaking, they soon realized otherwise when they saw a man shot. Despite attempts to hide, the terrorists found them, and her husband was killed after failing to recite a religious text.

Sushil Nathaniel's body was returned to Indore, where his funeral was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and others. The somber procession included prayers and rituals at a church before his interment in a Christian cemetery. He had been on a trip with his family when the attack occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)