Mohan Bhagwat Urges Unity and Strength Against Adversity

Amid heightened national tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has framed the ongoing struggle as a battle between 'Dharma' (righteousness) and 'Adharma' (unrighteousness).

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Bhagwat denounced religious fanaticism and stressed that the nation's power lies not in weapons but in unity and societal closeness. He highlighted the importance of togetherness in maintaining the country's dignity and strength, emphasizing that historical events have taught India the necessity of a strong defense.

Bhagwat called for the elimination of evil forces by unity, akin to mythological narratives where Lord Ram defeated Ravana. He urged for emotional integration across castes, religions, and regions, asserting that this is the expectation of the Constitution and crucial for societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)