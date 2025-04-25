Notorious Khalistani Terrorist Arrested After Decades on the Run

In a major breakthrough against Khalistani militants, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended Mangat Singh, also known as Manga, of the Khalistan Commando Force in Punjab's Amritsar. A fugitive since 1995 with a Rs 25,000 bounty for his capture, Singh was cornered by a combined effort of the UP ATS and Shahabad Police.

Statements from the police indicate that Mangat Singh, initially arrested in 1993 and granted bail in 1995, faced multiple charges such as attempted murder, robbery, and extortion. His brother, Sangat Singh, led the banned group until his demise in a 1990 encounter with Punjab Police.

In a related incident, Harpreet Singh, another terrorist tied to attacks in Punjab, was detained in the US. The FBI collaborated with Enforcement and Removal Operations to arrest Singh, linked to international terror outfits and known for using burner phones to avoid detection. This development is celebrated as a significant step against ISI-sponsored terror operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)