Notorious Khalistani Terrorist Arrested After Decades on the Run
Mangat Singh, a member of the banned Khalistan Commando Force, was captured by Uttar Pradesh ATS and local police after evading authorities since 1995. Linked to serious charges, including attempted murder, his arrest marks a significant move against Khalistani terrorism. Another terrorist, Harpreet Singh, was also recently arrested in the US.
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough against Khalistani militants, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended Mangat Singh, also known as Manga, of the Khalistan Commando Force in Punjab's Amritsar. A fugitive since 1995 with a Rs 25,000 bounty for his capture, Singh was cornered by a combined effort of the UP ATS and Shahabad Police.
Statements from the police indicate that Mangat Singh, initially arrested in 1993 and granted bail in 1995, faced multiple charges such as attempted murder, robbery, and extortion. His brother, Sangat Singh, led the banned group until his demise in a 1990 encounter with Punjab Police.
In a related incident, Harpreet Singh, another terrorist tied to attacks in Punjab, was detained in the US. The FBI collaborated with Enforcement and Removal Operations to arrest Singh, linked to international terror outfits and known for using burner phones to avoid detection. This development is celebrated as a significant step against ISI-sponsored terror operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khalistan
- terrorist
- Mangat Singh
- ATS
- Punjab
- Harpreet Singh
- FBI
- ISI
- arrest
- terrorism
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Officer Killed in Clash Amid Rising Violence
Punjab Police Murder Sparks BJP Condemnation, Questions Over Law and Order
Controversy Unfolds Over Punjab's 'Sikhya Kranti' Initiative
Punjab CM Accused of Political Espionage Amid Intelligence Misuse Allegations
Punjab's Drug Battle: Over 5,500 Arrests in 41 Days