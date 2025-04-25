Indonesia Navigates Tariff Talks with U.S. for Fair Trade Future

Indonesia is focused on protecting its national interests during negotiations with the United States over proposed tariffs, according to senior economic officials.

Led by Airlangga Hartarto and finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, the Indonesian delegation is engaging with U.S. counterparts in discussions covering various aspects of trade and bilateral relations.

The deliberations include topics such as energy supply, market access, and technology sharing, with hopes of reaching mutually beneficial outcomes while maintaining a steady economic growth outlook for Indonesia.

(With inputs from agencies.)