European Shares Climb as Trade War Tensions Ease

European shares increased as investors reacted to potential de-escalation in the U.S.-China trade war and optimistic quarterly earnings. China considers exempting some U.S. imports from tariffs. The STOXX 600 index rose for the second week. Travel and automobile stocks led the gains, with specific companies showing strong performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 12:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares witnessed an upswing on Friday, buoyed by the prospect of easing tensions in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, alongside encouraging quarterly earnings reports.

Market optimism was fueled by China's contemplation of removing tariffs on certain U.S. imports. Consequently, the pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced by 0.5% by 0710 GMT, marking a 2.9% increase for the week, continuing its streak of weekly gains.

Sectorial performance saw European travel stocks surge by 1.7%, with automobiles and parts also performing well. Notably, Finland's Stora Enso rose 4.3% following a profit report that exceeded expectations, and France's Safran gained 2.9% after it announced robust revenue growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

