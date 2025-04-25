Boosting Tripura's Queen Pineapple: A Global Initiative

The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) has unveiled a significant financial commitment of Rs 132.62 crore towards promoting Tripura's renowned pineapple on the global stage, an official announced on Friday.

Tripura's government had earlier submitted a proposal seeking international market opportunities for the queen variety, which holds the status of state fruit since 2018. With 12,095 hectares currently dedicated to its cultivation, the region produces approximately 1,77,433 tonnes annually.

Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, in a virtual meeting with DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, highlighted pineapple's unique qualities and its potential as a highly marketable organic fruit internationally. Modern technologies and improved packaging are being considered to enhance quality and extend shelf life, crucial for boosting exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)