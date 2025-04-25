Left Menu

A Path to Peace: Proposed End to the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The United States has presented a proposal to European officials to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The framework includes a permanent ceasefire, security guarantees for Ukraine, territorial recognitions, and economic cooperation plans. Notable points include conditions on NATO, EU membership aspirations, and economic reconstructions.

Updated: 25-04-2025 14:59 IST
In an effort to resolve the prolonged war in Ukraine, the United States has unveiled a detailed proposal to European officials, seeking to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine. Presented in Paris by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, the plan outlines a comprehensive framework for a permanent ceasefire and future diplomatic relations.

The proposal emphasizes securing Ukraine's safety by promising robust guarantees from a coalition of European and non-European nations, while restricting Ukraine from seeking NATO membership although EU membership remains open. The proposal reflects U.S. recognition of certain contentious territories under Russian control, whilst Ukraine would regain some strategic areas.

Economically, the agreement proposes U.S.-Ukraine cooperation for reconstruction and development of Ukraine, erasing certain sanctions imposed on Russia since 2014, and fostering economic ties between the U.S. and Russia across industrial sectors. These measures could pave the way for renewed stability and collaborative relationships in the region.

