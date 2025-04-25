India Urged to Respond Assertively to Pahalgam Terror Attack
Professor Amitabh Mattoo, an expert in strategic affairs, attributes the Pahalgam terror attack to Pakistan's military-intelligence, advising India to adopt a calibrated response. He stresses the need for both symbolic and substantive measures, such as diplomatic pressure and strategic actions, to impose real costs on Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, Professor Amitabh Mattoo, a strategic affairs expert and Dean at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has directly implicated Pakistan's military-intelligence establishment in the incident, calling for a strong and calculated response from India.
Mattoo's remarks, which were charged with urgency, accused elements in Pakistan's power centre at Rawalpindi of orchestrating the attack as part of a deliberate strategy to destabilise the region and challenge India. He highlighted the increased zealotry under Pakistan's current army leadership, urging India to impose substantial costs on Pakistan for such acts.
Emphasizing that India's response should move beyond symbolic gestures, Mattoo advocates for a series of comprehensive measures. He proposes reassessing the Indus Waters Treaty, leveraging trade restrictions, and applying diplomatic pressure internationally, particularly in the U.S., to hold Pakistan accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused
Advocate Narender Mann Appointed as Special Public Prosecutor for Mumbai Terror Attack Case
Justice Served: Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks Accused
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
Extradited Lahore Man Faces Trial in India for 2008 Terror Attacks