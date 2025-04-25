Left Menu

India Urged to Respond Assertively to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Professor Amitabh Mattoo, an expert in strategic affairs, attributes the Pahalgam terror attack to Pakistan's military-intelligence, advising India to adopt a calibrated response. He stresses the need for both symbolic and substantive measures, such as diplomatic pressure and strategic actions, to impose real costs on Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:41 IST
India Urged to Respond Assertively to Pahalgam Terror Attack
Professor Amitabh Mattoo, Dean, JNU School of International Studies (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, Professor Amitabh Mattoo, a strategic affairs expert and Dean at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has directly implicated Pakistan's military-intelligence establishment in the incident, calling for a strong and calculated response from India.

Mattoo's remarks, which were charged with urgency, accused elements in Pakistan's power centre at Rawalpindi of orchestrating the attack as part of a deliberate strategy to destabilise the region and challenge India. He highlighted the increased zealotry under Pakistan's current army leadership, urging India to impose substantial costs on Pakistan for such acts.

Emphasizing that India's response should move beyond symbolic gestures, Mattoo advocates for a series of comprehensive measures. He proposes reassessing the Indus Waters Treaty, leveraging trade restrictions, and applying diplomatic pressure internationally, particularly in the U.S., to hold Pakistan accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

