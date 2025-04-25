Uniting for a Drug-Free Haryana: The Role of Khaps
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the crucial role of 'khaps' in combating drug addiction among youth. Addressing khap representatives, he highlights government support for their campaigns, the importance of sports engagement, and the collective fight against drugs to make Haryana a drug-free state.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called on 'khaps' to lead efforts against drug addiction among the state's youth. Highlighting their traditional role in society, Saini assured government support for their initiatives against this menace.
During an address at the PWD rest house in Jind following the launch of the 'Drug-Free Haryana Cyclothon 2.0', he emphasized the importance of involving youth, sports, and community in eradicating drug addiction. Saini urged the khaps to champion this cause, underscoring their historical significance in driving social change.
The cyclothon, aimed at raising awareness and eradicating addiction through unity, commenced on April 5 and will conclude in Sirsa later this month. Saini remarked that the initiative indirectly contributes to combating terrorism by cutting off funds derived from illegal drug trade.
