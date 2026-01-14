Left Menu

Cricket for cause: Villupuram village youth pledge drug-free future

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 21:36 IST
Cricket for cause: Villupuram village youth pledge drug-free future
  • Country:
  • India

More than 150 youngsters from a village in Villupuram have come together to organise a cricket tournament aimed at promoting a drug-free community.

Residents of Malaiyarasan Kuppam, a village panchayat in the district, on Wednesday took a pledge to make their village a ''model village'' by eliminating the use of drugs and other narcotic substances.

Ahead of the inauguration of the tournament, the youngsters took an oath pledging to work towards a drug-free village, according to a press release.

Nine teams will participate in the 'Malaiyarasan Kuppam World Cup' tournament, which will be held over the coming days, said Ponnuswamy Karthik, president of the Villupuram District Athletics Association.

''There is growing concern among elders about youth falling prey to narcotics and other harmful substances. We hope the tournament will help steer young people away from such distractions and encourage them to focus on building a safe and secure future for themselves and their families,'' he said.

Karthik said the initiative would also motivate youngsters from the village to pursue sports and aspire to represent the state and the country in the future.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs 50,000, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan and Qatar Forge Diplomatic Path to Peace in West Asia

Pakistan and Qatar Forge Diplomatic Path to Peace in West Asia

 Pakistan
2
Mitchell Shines as New Zealand Levels Series Against India

Mitchell Shines as New Zealand Levels Series Against India

 Global
3
Telecom Tussle: COAI vs. Navi Mumbai Airport

Telecom Tussle: COAI vs. Navi Mumbai Airport

 India
4
Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

Rakesh Aggarwal Appointed NIA Director General

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026