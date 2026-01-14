Cricket for cause: Villupuram village youth pledge drug-free future

More than 150 youngsters from a village in Villupuram have come together to organise a cricket tournament aimed at promoting a drug-free community.

Residents of Malaiyarasan Kuppam, a village panchayat in the district, on Wednesday took a pledge to make their village a ''model village'' by eliminating the use of drugs and other narcotic substances.

Ahead of the inauguration of the tournament, the youngsters took an oath pledging to work towards a drug-free village, according to a press release.

Nine teams will participate in the 'Malaiyarasan Kuppam World Cup' tournament, which will be held over the coming days, said Ponnuswamy Karthik, president of the Villupuram District Athletics Association.

''There is growing concern among elders about youth falling prey to narcotics and other harmful substances. We hope the tournament will help steer young people away from such distractions and encourage them to focus on building a safe and secure future for themselves and their families,'' he said.

Karthik said the initiative would also motivate youngsters from the village to pursue sports and aspire to represent the state and the country in the future.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, while the runner-up will be awarded Rs 50,000, he added.

