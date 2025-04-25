Left Menu

Security Agencies Deny Harassment of Kashmiri Students and Traders Post Pahalgam Attack

Security agencies have debunked rumors about harassment of Kashmiri students and traders following the April 22 terror attacks in Pahalgam. The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association emphasized unity and support, while leaders urged national solidarity, condemning the violence and debunking hostile narratives.

Updated: 25-04-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:41 IST
Security Agencies Deny Harassment of Kashmiri Students and Traders Post Pahalgam Attack
Traders Association of Central Lal Chowk puts up black flags outside shops to protest against Pahalgam attack (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security agencies have dismissed circulating claims of harassment against Kashmiri students and traders, labeling them as "fake news." Assurances have been given on the safety of Kashmiri individuals across the country, as no such incidents have been reported since the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

While isolated concerns were addressed from universities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, authorities insist on the safety of Kashmiris nationwide. Emergency measures, including helplines by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), have been activated to assist distressed students, with a firm focus on their security.

In light of the attacks, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has deployed ministers to ensure the safety of state residents outside the region. Abdullah emphasized unity, urging citizens not to regard Kashmiris as adversaries and to stand together against divisive narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

