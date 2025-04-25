UPPCL Revolutionizes Electric Load Increase with Full Digitization

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) is set to revolutionize its electric load increase process, transitioning to a fully digitized system aimed at enhancing consumer convenience. This was announced in an official statement released on Friday.

According to UPPCL Chairman Ashish Kumar Goyal, during a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan, the digital transformation aims to make the load increase process faster and more efficient. Starting May 1, a dedicated portal will be operational at www.uppcl.org and the 'Jhatpat' portal, allowing consumers to apply for load increases without visiting departmental counters.

The new system will also extend to Jan Suvidha Kendras. Additionally, consumers can pay processing fees and additional security deposits for load increases online. The digitization effort will cover the bulk load approval for multi-story buildings and colonies, ensuring a transparent and hassle-free service.

