UPPCL Revolutionizes Electric Load Increase with Full Digitization

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has announced the full digitization of the electric load increase process to boost consumer convenience. Starting May 1, consumers can apply online for load changes through UPPCL's website, eliminating the need to visit offices and ensuring a transparent and efficient service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-04-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 18:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) is set to revolutionize its electric load increase process, transitioning to a fully digitized system aimed at enhancing consumer convenience. This was announced in an official statement released on Friday.

According to UPPCL Chairman Ashish Kumar Goyal, during a review meeting at Shakti Bhawan, the digital transformation aims to make the load increase process faster and more efficient. Starting May 1, a dedicated portal will be operational at www.uppcl.org and the 'Jhatpat' portal, allowing consumers to apply for load increases without visiting departmental counters.

The new system will also extend to Jan Suvidha Kendras. Additionally, consumers can pay processing fees and additional security deposits for load increases online. The digitization effort will cover the bulk load approval for multi-story buildings and colonies, ensuring a transparent and hassle-free service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

