Rahul Gandhi Leads Candlelight Vigil Against Pahalgam Terror Attacks

Rahul Gandhi joined a Congress-organized candlelight vigil in Delhi to protest the Pahalgam terror attacks. He met victims in Srinagar, condemning the violence and emphasizing unity against divisive forces. The government convened an all-party meeting, leading to countermeasures against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:12 IST
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a powerful gesture of solidarity, Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, participated in a candlelight protest in Delhi, organized by the Congress, denouncing the deadly Pahalgam terror attacks. The demonstration came after Gandhi's meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi met with an attack victim in a hospital, expressing sorrow over the violence aimed at dividing society. He stated, 'It is a terrible tragedy, and I'm here to understand and support. The entire nation stands united with Jammu and Kashmir in condemning this appalling act.'

Expressing political solidarity, Gandhi affirmed the opposition's readiness to back governmental actions to counter terrorism. In response to the attacks that left 26 dead, including a Nepali citizen, India took significant countermeasures against Pakistan, highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty until Pakistan ceases support for terrorism. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

