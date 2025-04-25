Wall Street Climbs as U.S.-China Trade Tensions Ease

Most stock indexes edged higher on Friday as Wall Street looked to end the week with gains amidst easing U.S.-China trade tensions. The dollar, after weeks of decline, saw its first weekly rise in over a month, offering investors a glimmer of hope.

Boosting Wall Street's performance, Alphabet, the parent company of Google, saw a 1.7% share increase following better-than-expected profit margins and reiterated targets on AI expenditure. Despite ongoing uncertainties linked to President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies, markets showed resilience.

China offered some relief by exempting specific products from steep tariffs despite denying active trade negotiations. Meanwhile, major indexes like S&P 500 and Europe's STOXX 600 showed encouraging performances, as geopolitical tensions continued to shape market dynamics.

