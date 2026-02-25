AI Surge: Market Rebounds Amid Tariff Tensions

Global markets witnessed a rebound on Tuesday, fueled by a renewed focus on artificial intelligence, following a decline caused by concerns over U.S. tariff policies. San Francisco's Anthropic introduced new AI plugins, enhancing business solutions across sectors like investment banking and engineering.

Market uncertainties surrounding tariffs began to diminish as traders examined AI's potential impact on company profits. Notably, Anthropic's recent offerings led to a tech stock selloff, yet signs of market recovery have emerged with indices such as the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq posting gains.

Amidst AI advancements, corporate borrowing has surged, adding caution to investor sentiments. Meanwhile, on the currency front, the Yen weakened amid Japan's interest rate speculations, while Brent crude prices and gold are experiencing fluctuations, reflecting ongoing global tensions.