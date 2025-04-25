Punjab Vigilance Bureau Chiefs Suspended for Misconduct

In a significant move underscoring its commitment to accountability, the Punjab government has suspended several high-ranking officials from the Vigilance Bureau. Surender Pal Singh Parmar, the Chief Director of the bureau, has been relieved of his duties on charges of grave misconduct and dereliction of duty.

Joining Parmar in suspension are Swarandeep Singh, AIG Flying Squad, Vigilance Bureau, and Harpreet Singh Mander, SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Jalandhar. The government cited similar grounds for their suspension, further reflecting the zero-tolerance policy towards inefficiency and misconduct within the bureau.

The suspension order specifically noted that Mander would remain stationed at the Director General of Police's office in Chandigarh during his suspension, requiring permission to leave. Praveen Kumar Sinha has been appointed as the interim Chief Director to steer the bureau amidst these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)