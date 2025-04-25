Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Backs PM Modi, Plans for Andhra's Growth Discussed

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu met PM Modi, condemning a recent terror attack and expressing support. Discussions included gratitude for developmental progress in Andhra, future projects like the BPCL Refinery, and inviting Modi to Amaravati. Naidu highlighted cultural heritage and thanked Modi for aiding Andhra's economic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:47 IST
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu and PM Narendra Modi (Photo/X: @ncbn) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting in the national capital on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu pledged complete support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Naidu condemned the attack as 'an act of cowardice' and assured the PM of unified national backing on whatever course of action is decided in national interest.

The Chief Minister expressed strong confidence in PM Modi's leadership to navigate the country through such turbulent times. Grateful for the ongoing support towards Andhra Pradesh's developmental goals, he highlighted the advances in the Polavaram Project and updated the PM on its current status.

Further solidifying the state's growth plans, Naidu extended thanks for the proposed BPCL Refinery and Petrochemical Complex, emphasizing the benefits of the ARAMCO partnership. Acknowledging the central government's efforts in projects like the NTPC expansion, Naidu also mentioned support for Scheduled Caste categorization in Andhra Pradesh.

Inviting the Prime Minister to inaugurate Amaravati's redevelopment, Naidu shared his vision for a forward-thinking city. He welcomed Modi's advice on adopting the Miyawaki urban afforestation model and invited him to Srisailam, underscoring the cultural and developmental collaboration between the state and the central government.

