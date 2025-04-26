Unprovoked Firing at LoC: Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan
The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), leading to a strong response from Indian troops. The recent escalation follows the Pahalgam terror attack, prompting Indian authorities to intensify security measures. Two terror suspects and associates have been apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir.
Tensions have escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) as the Pakistan Army engaged in 'unprovoked' firing from multiple posts, drawing a robust response from Indian forces, official sources confirmed on Saturday. No casualties were reported from the exchange, which occurred on the night of April 25-26.
On Friday, Pakistani troops again initiated fire at several points along the LoC, provoking immediate retaliation from the Indian Army. This incident aligns with comments from Defence Expert DS Dhillon, who suggests Pakistan's tactics aim to divert Indian attention to facilitate a strategic evacuation.
Meanwhile, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir demolished properties linked to suspects believed to be involved in the Pahalgam terror attack. The residences of Zakir Ahmad Ganie and Adil Thokar, accused in the attack that claimed 26 lives, were razed, intensifying the nationwide demand for stringent retaliatory measures against terrorism. Anantnag authorities have offered a substantial bounty for Thokar's capture.
