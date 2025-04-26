Tension Escalates at LoC Amid Retaliatory Fire and Nationwide Outrage
The LoC witnesses heightened tensions as Pakistani troops engage in unprovoked firing, eliciting a swift response from Indian forces. Meanwhile, the demolition of terror suspect houses and arrests in Jammu and Kashmir trigger nationwide protests, calling for stern action after the deadly Pahalgam attack that killed 26, including a Nepali citizen.
- Country:
- India
In a significant escalation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, the Pakistan Army engaged in what Indian officials have termed "unprovoked" firing across multiple posts. The incident, which occurred on the night between April 25 and 26, prompted a decisive retaliatory response from Indian troops. According to sources, the exchange involved small arms, and, fortunately, no casualties have been reported on either side.
On Friday, another wave of firing by Pakistani troops at specific locations along the LoC led to immediate retaliation by the Indian Army. The skirmishes, described as "Small Arms Firing" by Indian Army officials, drew attention from defense experts. DS Dhillon suggested that Pakistan might be using such tactics to divert Indian forces, possibly to evacuate personnel. Meanwhile, ongoing counterterrorism operations have resulted in the demolition of the house belonging to a suspect in the horrific Pahalgam attack, sparking further tensions.
The Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to assess the security landscape post the Pahalgam attack, where 26 lives were tragically lost. Key counterterrorism efforts have seen the demolition of properties linked to suspects, and the arrest of two alleged terrorist associates in Kulgam. Public outcry over the event, particularly the targeting of civilians, has put pressure on the government for stringent action against Pakistan, demanding accountability for the attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
