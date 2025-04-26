Maharashtra Minority Commission Chief Criticizes Nitesh Rane's Controversial Remarks
Maharashtra's Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan criticized Nitesh Rane's divisive statements urging Hindus to verify shopkeepers' religions. Khan highlighted the disconnect between Rane's rhetoric and the Prime Minister's unifying efforts. This comes amid heightened tensions following a tragic attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Kashmir, by terrorists.
Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan condemned controversial remarks by Nitesh Rane, which advised Hindus to check the religion of shopkeepers before making purchases. Khan described Rane as a habitual provocateur whose statements shouldn't be given much weight.
In an interview with ANI, Khan criticized Rane's divisive rhetoric, contrasting it with the efforts of the Prime Minister, who is focused on nation-building. Rane, however, has been accused of trying to sow discord with his remarks, suggesting selective purchasing based on religious identity.
Khan also highlighted the solidarity of the Muslim community with the current government, particularly in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in Pahalgam. The attack left 26 dead, including 25 Indian tourists, and has intensified calls for communal unity amid Rane's controversial comments.
