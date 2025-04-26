India's Viksit Bharat: Over 51,000 Jobs Distributed as Part of PM Modi's Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a significant step in addressing youth unemployment by distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters at the Rozgar Mela, marking a milestone towards achieving 'Viksit Bharat.' Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the administration's commitment to job creation, pointing out that over 9 lakh appointment letters have been distributed since the BJP government began its tenure in 2014.

Speaking from Mohali, Puri underscored India's monumental economic advancements. He noted that, according to the International Monetary Fund, India stands as the fastest growing major economy globally. He also addressed the recent cross-border Pahalgam attack, attributing the blame to Pakistan, and reiterated Prime Minister Modi's stern warning that Pakistan would incur severe consequences.

The PM doubled down on his ambitions to revitalize India's MSMEs through the 'Make in India' initiative. He highlighted that the latest Union Budget has set forth measures to elevate manufacturing and provide new job opportunities for the youth. This governmental push towards manufacturing excellence aims at securing robust employment growth across India, with customized credit solutions adding financial support for small entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)