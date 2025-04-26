BJP Leaders Rally Responses to Pahalgam Terror Attack Amidst National Outrage
In the wake of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini has voiced concern, stating the nation is deeply unsettled. Speaking to ANI, Malini emphasized that the government is rigorously investigating the incident and anticipated a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Adding to the call for action, Union Minister JP Nadda expressed the country's anger and sadness, assuring that Prime Minister Modi would deliver a fitting response. The attack on Tuesday in Baisaran meadow claimed 26 lives, further escalating tensions.
In a strategic move, the Indian government has temporarily suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a decision taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security. Chaired by Modi, this meeting included prominent figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Amidst the ongoing crisis, Kashmiri students nationwide face threats and violence, as reported by the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA). The association is actively aiding students, setting up helplines, and coordinating with authorities to ensure their safety.
However, security agencies have denied reports of widespread harassment of Kashmiri students and traders, highlighting the circulation of fake news by mischievous elements. They confirmed that the situation for students and traders remains secure across the country.
