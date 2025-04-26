Green Energy Push: IRM Energy's Bold Step in Bio-Gas Integration
IRM Energy Ltd signed an agreement with IAV Biogas Pvt Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd to integrate Compressed Bio-Gas into Tamil Nadu's city gas network. This move supports India's clean energy goals and showcases a commitment to sustainable energy solutions and rural development through waste-to-energy initiatives.
- Country:
- India
IRM Energy Ltd has signed a landmark tripartite agreement with IAV Biogas Pvt Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd for the procurement and distribution of compressed bio-gas (CBG) in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli districts.
Announced on April 17, this collaboration advances India's clean energy goals by integrating CBG into the city gas distribution framework. IRM Energy's CEO, M. K. Sharma, emphasized the significance of this step in promoting sustainable energy practices.
The initiative aligns with the Government of India's broader agenda for enhancing energy security and sustainable development. Under the agreement, IRM Energy will offtake up to 3,000 SCMD of CBG from IAV Biogas Pvt Ltd for distribution through the city-gas network, supporting national climate action goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Boosts BJP's Election Preparations in Tamil Nadu
Political Storm: Tamil Nadu Minister's Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage
Strengthening Brazil's Agrifood Sector: Policy Reforms for Competitiveness, Sustainability, and Inclusivity
Chinmayi Sripaada Slams Tamil Nadu Minister's Controversial Remarks
Controversy Erupts Over Tamil Nadu Minister's Remarks on Hinduism and Women