Green Energy Push: IRM Energy's Bold Step in Bio-Gas Integration

IRM Energy Ltd signed an agreement with IAV Biogas Pvt Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd to integrate Compressed Bio-Gas into Tamil Nadu's city gas network. This move supports India's clean energy goals and showcases a commitment to sustainable energy solutions and rural development through waste-to-energy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 15:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IRM Energy Ltd has signed a landmark tripartite agreement with IAV Biogas Pvt Ltd and GAIL (India) Ltd for the procurement and distribution of compressed bio-gas (CBG) in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli districts.

Announced on April 17, this collaboration advances India's clean energy goals by integrating CBG into the city gas distribution framework. IRM Energy's CEO, M. K. Sharma, emphasized the significance of this step in promoting sustainable energy practices.

The initiative aligns with the Government of India's broader agenda for enhancing energy security and sustainable development. Under the agreement, IRM Energy will offtake up to 3,000 SCMD of CBG from IAV Biogas Pvt Ltd for distribution through the city-gas network, supporting national climate action goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

