Srinagar Police Launches Extensive Raids to Dismantle Terror Networks
Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at 63 locations to gather evidence and intelligence against over-ground workers and associates of terrorist outfits. Coordinated with the J&K Police and Indian Army, the action aims to dismantle the terrorist networks and maintain peace in the region.
In a major crackdown, the Srinagar Police executed widespread searches across multiple locations in the city targeting residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and associates linked to banned terrorist organizations. This comes as part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), involving 63 targeted individuals.
Acting under strict legal protocols, searches were conducted under the supervision of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, guided by J&K Police's top officers. The objective was to confiscate weapons, documents, and digital devices to gather evidence and intelligence, aiming to safeguard national security by thwarting future threats.
J&K Police remains resolute in dismantling the terrorist infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, vowing to take legal action against those involved in anti-national activities. A recent joint operation with the 12 SIKH LI unit of the Indian Army led to the discovery of a terrorist hideout in Kupwara, unearthing a large cache of arms and ammunition.
