Heartfelt Farewell to Heroic Navy Officer: Haryana Steps in with Support

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has announced a compensation package amounting to Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who tragically lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. According to an official release, the job will be awarded based on the wishes of Lt Narwal's parents.

Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu W Bhatia, visited the home of the fallen officer in Karnal to offer condolences to his grieving family. Bhatia called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement severe measures against those responsible for the attack, emphasizing the need for safety for women and daughters.

The remains of Lt Vinay Narwal were ceremonially immersed in the Ganga at Har Ki Pauri. His father, Rajesh Narwal, expressed confidence in the government to serve justice for the irreparable loss. The solemn military ceremony reflected both the family's grief and pride in his service, as Lt Narwal's widow delivered an emotional goodbye.

(With inputs from agencies.)