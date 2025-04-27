Left Menu

Saudi and Qatar Unite to Settle Syria's Debt

Saudi Arabia and Qatar are collaborating to pay off Syria's $15 million debt to the World Bank, as per a joint announcement by the Saudi Press Agency. This agreement aims to unlock funds for reconstruction efforts and support Syria's struggling public sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:49 IST
Saudi and Qatar Unite to Settle Syria's Debt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a move that underscores regional cooperation, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to settle Syria's outstanding $15 million debt to the World Bank Group. The announcement was made through a joint statement disseminated by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.

This financial settlement paves the way for the allocation of millions in grants. These funds are intended to aid in the reconstruction of Syria and bolster its weakened public sector, critical steps for a country seeking stability and recovery.

The cooperative effort by the two Gulf states highlights a strategic partnership aimed at addressing economic challenges in Syria and facilitating international support in its return to normalcy post-crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

