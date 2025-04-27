Saudi and Qatar Unite to Settle Syria's Debt
Saudi Arabia and Qatar are collaborating to pay off Syria's $15 million debt to the World Bank, as per a joint announcement by the Saudi Press Agency. This agreement aims to unlock funds for reconstruction efforts and support Syria's struggling public sector.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a move that underscores regional cooperation, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to settle Syria's outstanding $15 million debt to the World Bank Group. The announcement was made through a joint statement disseminated by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday.
This financial settlement paves the way for the allocation of millions in grants. These funds are intended to aid in the reconstruction of Syria and bolster its weakened public sector, critical steps for a country seeking stability and recovery.
The cooperative effort by the two Gulf states highlights a strategic partnership aimed at addressing economic challenges in Syria and facilitating international support in its return to normalcy post-crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival
Kyrgyz Republic Advances Tax Reform Amid Rising Compliance Costs, World Bank Reports
Syria's Landmark Delegation to IMF-World Bank Meetings: A First in Two Decades
Greener Classrooms, Smarter Kids: World Bank’s Vision for Early Learning Environments
World Bank Chief in Talks with US Over Funding Concerns