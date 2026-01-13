Left Menu

World Bank's Global Economic Projections: Resilience Amid Challenges

The World Bank predicts slightly improved global GDP growth for 2026 compared to previous forecasts, with better-than-expected performance in advanced economies like the U.S. However, global growth remains weak, insufficient to reduce extreme poverty, and challenges persist in emerging markets and developing countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:41 IST
World Bank's Global Economic Projections: Resilience Amid Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global economy is displaying more resilience than previously anticipated, with 2026 GDP growth projected to surpass earlier estimates slightly, as indicated by the World Bank. Despite this positive revision, the growth remains predominantly concentrated in advanced economies and is deemed insufficient to alleviate extreme poverty across the globe.

The World Bank's revised predictions show an incremental increase of two-tenths of a percentage point in the 2026 GDP forecast, largely driven by unexpected growth in the U.S. amidst ongoing trade disruptions. Notably, U.S. GDP is anticipated to grow by 2.2% in 2026, an improvement over previous projections.

Nevertheless, the prospects for emerging markets and developing countries appear bleak, with growth too weak to prevent stagnation and joblessness. The forecast suggests that the 2020s might be the weakest growth decade since the 1960s, underscoring the pressing need for economic dynamism to bridge the global growth disparity.

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

 India
2
Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

 Global
4
Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026