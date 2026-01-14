World Bank Approves $680 Million Boost for Assam's Growth
The World Bank has approved USD 680 million in loans for projects in Assam aimed at increasing resilience to extreme weather, enhancing educational outcomes, and improving governance. Three specific projects will focus on disaster-resilient roads, education and life-skills for youth, and better public financial management.
- Country:
- India
The World Bank has sanctioned a total of USD 680 million in loans for three pivotal projects in Assam. The aim is to bolster the state's resilience against extreme weather, enhance government services, and equip over 4 million students with necessary skills for future employment.
One of the projects, the Assam Disaster Resilient Hill Roads Development Project, will receive USD 350 million to construct climate-resilient roads. These roads are expected to reduce travel times and improve connectivity for about 190,000 people in rural and tribal communities.
Additionally, the School Education and Adolescent Wellbeing Project is allocated USD 250 million to improve learning outcomes for over 2 million primary students and prepare another 2 million adolescents with life-skills training. An USD 80 million allocation is set to enhance governance with stronger public financial management and improved administrative services in Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh: A Beacon of Efficient Governance Through Modi's Vision
Revamping Governance: Indianisation and Modernisation of Administrative Practices
Delhi Embarks on Modernization: New Mini Secretariats to Revolutionize District Governance
Injustice in Jammu and Kashmir: Scrutinizing the Dark Side of Governance
Iran's Unyielding Protests: A Clash of Governance and Global Politics