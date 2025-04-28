Border Tension Forces J&K Farmers into Premature Harvest Amid Pahalgam Attack Aftermath

In the aftermath of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, farmers in Jammu and Kashmir are facing an escalating challenge as they rush to harvest their crops prematurely amidst growing tensions near the border. Asghar Husain Shah, a local farmer from Gulpur Panchayat, expressed deep concern over the attack that has left the region on high alert.

Speaking to ANI, Shah explained that nearby Panchayats, including Karma, Kasaliya, Dawar, and Noorkote, are particularly vulnerable. The attack has significantly disturbed the local community, pushing them to hastily complete agricultural tasks as fears of further unrest loom. Farmers are determined to mitigate potential losses by bringing in their harvests ahead of schedule.

The pervasive atmosphere of fear has forced villagers, like farmer Mushtaq, to work rapidly, cutting crops and securing their livelihoods from possible devastation. Reports from Shri Sanatan Sabha's Pradhan, Khetrapal Sharma, reinforce the widespread condemnation of the attack, which has ignited anger across the nation as demands for decisive government action grow louder.

