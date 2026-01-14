Left Menu

India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China

Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta highlights Pakistan's border mischief, including drone activities, aimed at diverting from its financial woes. He asserts Pakistan's potential disintegration due to separatist movements. Simultaneously, India's firm stance against China's territorial claims over Shaksgam Valley is emphasized.

India's Firm Stand Against Border Tensions with Pakistan and China
In a pointed reference to escalating tensions along its borders, Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta accused Pakistan of engaging in calculated distractions from its dire financial predicaments. Gupta expressed confidence that Pakistan's eventual fragmentation seems inevitable due to growing separatist ambitions within regions like Balochistan and Sindh.

Gupta also dismissed China's renewed assertions over the Shaksgam Valley. Drawing a stark contrast to the past, he highlighted the resilience of a modernized India, stating, "This is not India of 1962. This is India of 2026," warning against any expansionist misadventures.

Recent incidents have seen heightened drone activity across various sectors, with the Indian Army and BSF remaining vigilant. Officials sternly warned of consequences for any further provocations, reaffirming India's commitment to safeguarding its territories while condemning efforts by neighboring countries to alter regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

