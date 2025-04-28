Char Dham Yatra 2025 Registrations Kick Off in Haridwar

HARIDWAR, INDIA — The offline registration for the eagerly awaited Char Dham Yatra 2025, set to commence on April 30, started on Monday in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Special registration counters cater to individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. Twenty free registration counters have been installed, as confirmed by District Tourism Officer Shushil Nautiyal.

'The offline registration facility for the Char Dham Yatra has kicked off today,' Nautiyal announced. He highlighted that 20 counters are available for tourists, including separate ones for those with disabilities, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. A registration limit of 1,000 is set for the first day, subject to changes based on directives from higher authorities. Nautiyal also noted that the Yamunotri and Gangotri will open their doors on April 30.

Haridwar SSP Pramod Doval declared the Yatra's commencement on Sunday. Discussing preparations, Doval reported ongoing police arrangement assessments for the event. He revealed that three halting areas have been identified, and CCTV cameras have been installed at strategic locations. In addition, drones will manage traffic to ensure smooth pilgrim movement.

SSP Doval emphasized, 'Our primary goal is to prevent any inconvenience to devotees. The area has been segmented into zones and sectors with extensive police deployment. Five tourist police centers are being set up to aid pilgrims.'

On April 21, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami reviewed the Yatra arrangements, instructing coordination with local representatives, hoteliers, and stakeholders. A released statement indicated that district and departmental improvements are mandated during the Chardham Yatra, underlining the state's commitment to optimizing pilgrim experiences. (ANI)

