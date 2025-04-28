MLA Jawahirullah Calls for Reform in Tamil Nadu Police Recruitment and Justice System

In a significant Tamil Nadu Assembly session on Monday, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi President and MLA MH Jawahirullah made several appeals to Chief Minister MK Stalin. He began by lauding the relentless efforts of the state's police, particularly those stationed under the sun, ensuring law and order. He commended Chief Minister Stalin for his unwavering efforts to prevent societal division and hatred, commending his interventions against those promoting discord.

Jawahirullah expressed concerns over the Tamil Nadu Police Department's recruitment process. Despite existing reservations, he highlighted that many Muslim youths face rejection due to slight height deficiencies. He urged the Chief Minister to consider height relaxations for these applicants, akin to those provided to Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). He also touched upon the prolonged incarceration of Muslim prisoners and advocated for home-based passport verification to enhance efficiency and transparency.

Calling for stringent measures against "history cheaters" and financial criminals, Jawahirullah emphasized the need to fortify the Economic Offences Wing in Tamil Nadu. He recommended regular meetings of the Police Complaint Authority to ensure proper complaint redressal. He recalled protests in Tamil Nadu against various projects and acts, like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and urged the Chief Minister to withdraw pending cases related to these protests. Additionally, Jawahirullah stressed that CCTV cameras in police stations must be operational, and autopsy reports should be promptly provided to families in sensitive situations. Advocating for political unity, he reiterated his party's commitment to supporting Chief Minister Stalin in the upcoming 2026 state elections.

