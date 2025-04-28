Left Menu

Police Crackdown: Key Suspect Arrested in Preet Vihar Restaurant Shooting

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Preet Vihar Police in the East District have made a significant breakthrough in their effort to enforce a zero-tolerance policy against violent crime by arresting a suspect involved in a recent shooting incident outside a popular restaurant and bar.

The shooting occurred on the night of April 26 at approximately 10:30 PM, when resident Sachin from Shahdara reported gunfire outside the establishment. Swift police action resulted in the registration of a first information report under Section 324(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act.

After meticulous investigation, including examination of the crime scene and analysis of CCTV footage, the police identified and arrested Affak from Etah district, Uttar Pradesh. He confessed to opening fire, following a previous altercation involving the establishment's staff and a fellow Instagram associate. Authorities continue to search for co-accused Sahil as further investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

